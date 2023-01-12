WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.31

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $437.32 million and approximately $0.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.01539675 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007918 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017701 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000483 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.01789104 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04371634 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

