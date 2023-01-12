Wrapped BNB Tops One Day Volume of $96.75 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $96.75 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $282.08 or 0.01552212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00444546 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.42 or 0.31412433 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.01030249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,731,073 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

