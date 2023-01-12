Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $182,103.73

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $58.13 million and approximately $182,103.73 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,931,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,742,085 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

