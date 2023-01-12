Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Hits $0.0227

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $51.83 million and approximately $7,493.26 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01044629 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.44 or 0.30990253 BTC.

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02273879 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,459.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

