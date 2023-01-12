XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 112.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.78 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $62,549 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

