XRUN 1-Day Volume Reaches $170,558.39 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $313.62 million and approximately $170,558.39 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00441280 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,693.36 or 0.31168463 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01037149 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.