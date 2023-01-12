Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Trading Up 1.6%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 1,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,222,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,487,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter worth $997,000.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

