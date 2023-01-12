YUSD Stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.19 million and $316,038.43 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00176796 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $267,566.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

