ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Hits $370,352.74

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $370,352.74 and $17.98 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00244738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00080376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00048498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

