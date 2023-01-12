Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Up 1.7%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 26,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 42,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $33.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zedge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zedge by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.