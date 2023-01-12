Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $21.23. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $295,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 396,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,084,575 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.