Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 4.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

