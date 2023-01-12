Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $1.86 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.