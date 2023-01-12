Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 39.7% Higher This Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $375.00 million and $92.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00438715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,841.60 or 0.30987287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.01003152 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,054,726,614 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.