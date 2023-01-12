Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 39.7% Higher This Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $375.00 million and $92.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,054,726,614 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
