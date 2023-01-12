Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 920,000 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 494,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,510. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 13.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.