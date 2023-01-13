5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Raised to C$4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a market cap of $190.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

