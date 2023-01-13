68,128 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 18.94%.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
