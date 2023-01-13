6,966 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,966 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 103,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,794. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

