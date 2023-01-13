6,966 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,966 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RIO traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 103,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,794. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
