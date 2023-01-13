abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
abrdn Asian Income Fund stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.06 ($2.75). The stock had a trading volume of 273,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.10. The stock has a market cap of £383.92 million and a P/E ratio of 869.47.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
