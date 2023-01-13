abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

abrdn Asian Income Fund stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.06 ($2.75). The stock had a trading volume of 273,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.10. The stock has a market cap of £383.92 million and a P/E ratio of 869.47.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

