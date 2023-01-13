Acala Token Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00042793 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00235863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

