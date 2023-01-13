Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $283.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $379.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.