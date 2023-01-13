Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at DA Davidson

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

