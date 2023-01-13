Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 14.0 %

ADZN opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$86.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.71.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.