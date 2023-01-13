Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Adventus Mining Stock Down 14.0 %
ADZN opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$86.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.71.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
