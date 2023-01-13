aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. aelf has a total market cap of $90.43 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,787,511 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

