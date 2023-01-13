Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Aixtron Stock Down 1.8 %

ETR:AIXA opened at €28.24 ($30.37) on Monday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($16.34) and a 12-month high of €32.21 ($34.63). The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.31.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

