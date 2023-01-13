AKO Capital LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AKO Capital LLP cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 493,763 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $118,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

