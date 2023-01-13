AKO Capital LLP Has $217.35 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,798 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $217,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a 200 day moving average of $349.32.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

