Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,506,245 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Featured Articles

