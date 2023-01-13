Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,506,245 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

