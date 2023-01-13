Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $86,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

NYSE:AON opened at $315.87 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

