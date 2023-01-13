Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $107.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 486.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

