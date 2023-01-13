Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

