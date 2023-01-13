Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PPL were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 78,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,246. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

