Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 6,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

