Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.52. 10,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.