Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 3,720 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Summit Hotel Properties accounts for about 1.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.30% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also

