Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 6,598 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 83.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 232,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 105,967 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock remained flat at $38.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 330,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,658,668. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

