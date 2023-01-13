Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $215,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.56. 189,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,616. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.