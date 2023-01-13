Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($225.81) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($230.11) to €205.00 ($220.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.33.
Allianz Stock Up 1.9 %
ALIZY opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.