Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($225.81) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($230.11) to €205.00 ($220.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.33.

Allianz Stock Up 1.9 %

ALIZY opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

