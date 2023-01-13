Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.97.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.04 on Monday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

