Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.