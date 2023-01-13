Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

