AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.91. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

