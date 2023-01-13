American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Truist Financial

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.18.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

