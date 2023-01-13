American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Cut by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 2.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.