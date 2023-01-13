Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $370.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $332.70.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $331.17 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.