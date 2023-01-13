AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Up 1.2%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

(Get Rating)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.