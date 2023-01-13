Analysts’ New Coverage for January 13th (AAU, AC, ADMP, ADXS, AON, BAM, BKRIF, BLIN, BYFC, CARV)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 13th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. began coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR). Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF). Noble Financial issued a buy rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

