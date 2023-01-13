Analysts Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Target Price at $9.72

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKRIY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.68) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($11.18) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.49) to €8.40 ($9.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.22) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $10.04 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

