Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $341.00

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $306.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.62. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

