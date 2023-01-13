Anson Capital Inc. Has $773,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 148,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,932. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

