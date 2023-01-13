Anson Capital Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.56. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,854. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

